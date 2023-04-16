COALPORT – Seniors aged 60 and over can benefit from a fall prevention program to be presented, free of charge, this spring in Coalport as part of the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging’s Health and Wellness Program.

A Matter of Balance is slated to run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. each Tuesday between May 9, and June 27, 2023 at the Coalport Center for Active Living, 961 Forest St., Coalport, PA 16627.

A Matter of Balance is a program designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults.

The program is designed to benefit older adults who are concerned about falls, have sustained falls in the past, restrict activities because of concerns about falling, are interested in improving flexibility, balance and strength, and are age 60 or older.

Participants learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risk at home and exercise to increase strength and balance.

For more information or to register for this course, contact Bobbie Johnson at the MRAAA at 814-765-2696, ext. 360, or bjohnson@matureresources.life.