Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Parmesan Sweet Cream Biscuits. This recipe is the perfect touch to any family dinner! Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese 2 teaspoons baking powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream Directions -Preheat oven to 400°. -Whisk together the first four ingredients. Add cream; stir just until moistened. -Turn […]

