DUBOIS – In early 2022, Penn Highlands Healthcare expanded its ability to care for aging adults in the region with the affiliation of WRC Senior Services.

In keeping with its vision to be the integrated health system of choice through excellent quality, service and outcomes, Penn Highlands recently announced leadership and management changes at WRC facilities in Elk, Jefferson and Clarion counties.

Penn Highlands Edgewood Heights Personal Care Home

Ashley Buzard is the new administrator for Penn Highlands Edgewood Heights Personal Care Home in New Bethlehem.

Ashley has 18 years of experience with senior resident services — the last 15 years with WRC Senior Services at various locations.

She served as a licensed practical nurse performing assessments and medication administration at McKinley Health Center; a resident care coordinator in charge of the daily operations of the residents at Laurelbrooke Personal Care and Highland Oaks at Water Run; administrator in charge of the daily operations of the residents and staff at Jefferson Court, Jefferson Manor; and most recently a Resident Aide and administrator at Edgewood Heights.

Ashley received her Personal Care Home Administrator certification from Butler Community College and Certified Nursing Assistant degree and Licensed Practical Nurse degree from Clarion County Career Center. She resides in New Bethlehem.

Edgewood Heights has accommodations for 34 residents and offers a family atmosphere with many community areas to socialize in or enjoy recreational activities together.

To learn more, call at 814-275-2790 or visit www.wrc.org.

Highland Oaks at Water Run — Water Run Landing

Highland Oaks at Water Run — Water Run Landing in Clarion recently announced the appointment of Kurt Nesbitt as its new director of Personal Care/Independent Living/Affordable Housing.

Kurt brings extensive management and leadership experience to his new position. Prior to joining Highland Oaks, Kurt was the admissions coordinator at Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center.

He also served as the admissions/marketing director for Davis Archway Treatment Center, and held Program Management, Supervisory and Counseling positions with Abraxas Youth and Family Services during his 32-year career with the organization.

Kurt is a certified addiction counselor and obtained certification from the Personal Care Home Administration. He resides in Clarion.

Located at Water Run Landing, a senior living community, Highland Oaks at Water Run is a three-story personal care community with accommodations for 60 older adults.

For more information visit, www.wrc.org or call 814-226-3799.

Laurelbrooke Care Home

Ronit Ghose, PCHA, was recently appointed administrator of Penn Highlands Laurelbrooke Personal Care Home in Brookville.

Prior to joining Laurelbrooke, Ronit was a patient administrator in the COVID-19 testing operation for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.

In this role, she worked throughout Pennsylvania providing a wide range of administrative and logistics services. She also has held administrative positions with Cerner Corporation and Pure Elegance.

Ronit received her Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Policy and Management from Pennsylvania State University and certification from the Personal Care Home Administration. She resides in Chester Springs.

Laurelbrooke Care Home is a continuing care retirement community that offers all levels of care on one campus. In addition to providing a high level of personal care, Laurelbrooke offers a memory support unit.

For more information, call 814-849-3615 or visit www.wrc.org.

Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center

Anthony Nefstead is the new administrator for Penn Highlands McKinley Health Center in Brookville.

Anthony brings extensive experience as a nursing home administrator to his new role. Prior to joining WRC Senior Services, he was employed by Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center — Guardian Healthcare in Shippenville.

During his three-year tenure at the center, his responsibilities progressed from director of admissions to assistant administrator and ultimately nursing home administrator.

Anthony studied Nursing Home Administration at Pennsylvania State University. He is a resident of Reynoldsville.

McKinley Health Center at Laurelbrooke Landing is a skilled and rehabilitative community that offers three neighborhoods with exceptional, professional nursing teams for short-stay rehabilitation for residents recovering from surgery or illness; comprehensive care for residents who have long-tern health needs; and memory support for residents with memorial loss.

To learn more call 814-849-3615 or visit www.wrc.org.

Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Personal Care Home

Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville welcomed Chase Johnston as its new administrator.

Chase is a Licensed Practical Nurse who has held patient care positons at Compassionate Care Nursing, Clarion Hospital, Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation and most recently at National Healthcare.

Chase completed the Practical Nurse Program at Clarion County Career Center. While in school, he obtained his clinical experience at Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor. He resides in Rimersburg.

The skilled team at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor is committed to delivering elderly care that’s compassionate and progressive in a home-like setting.

Services range from independent living and personal care to memory support and occupational, physical and speech therapy.

For more information, call 814-849-8026 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/jeffersonmanor.

Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Health Center

Dana Heitzenrater, BSN, RN, NHA, CNDLTC, PCHA, is the new administrator for Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville.

Dana brings 27 years of nursing and case management experience to the Health Center. Prior to joining Penn Highlands WRC Senior Services, she was the Administrator for DuBois Nursing Home where she was responsible for the operational management of the 140-bed skilled nursing facility.

During her career, Dana has held nursing leadership positions at Southwestern Veterans Center, Affinity Health Services and Mulberry Square Eldercare and Rehabilitation Center.

She also served as the Quality Assurance Coordinator for Christ the King Manor where she monitored the quality of care provided by the Nursing Department; Nursing Case Manager for Pennsylvania Memorial Home; Nursing Supervisor and Case Manager at Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; and for 11 years served as Director of Nursing Services at Jefferson Manor Health Center.

Dana earned her Bachelor of Science and Associate of Science degrees in Nursing from Lock Haven University. She is a licensed Nursing Home Administrator. She is a resident of Punxsutawney.

Jefferson Manor Health Center provides a continuum of care for residents in various conditions and stages of life. The staff is committed to delivering round-the-clock elderly care that is compassionate and progressive in an atmosphere that feels more like home than a medical facility.

For more information, call 814-849-8026 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/jeffersonmanor.

Penn Highlands Ridgmont

Alexis Miglicio is the new administrator for Penn Highlands Ridgmont, in Ridgway.

Alexis brings more than 10 years of experience as a licensed practical nurse to this position. She has provided direct patient care at both long-term personal care facilities and to patients in their homes.

Sweden Valley Manor in Coudersport and Emporium Health Center, in Emporium are among her past employers. Most recently Alexis was employed by BLU Medstaff.

Alexis graduated from the Practical Nursing Program at Clearfield County Career and Technological Center. She also completed coursework toward General Education at Pennsylvania College of Technology. She is a resident of Emporium.

Penn Highlands Ridgmont is a personal care community with accommodations for 40 residents. A professional staff is on hand 24-hours to help with personal care and manage the residents’ medications and healthcare.

For more information, visit www.wrc.org or call 814-772-6608.