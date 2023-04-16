PORT MATILDA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that sign work will take place this week on Route 322 eastbound along Port Matilda Mountain.

Starting Monday, April 17, crews from Bronder Technical Services will be replacing an overhead sign at the bottom of the mountain, with traffic affected from Flat Rock Road and then east for about one mile.

PennDOT Centre County Maintenance will provide traffic control featuring single-lane closures through this area. A message board and signing will alert motorists to the traffic restrictions.

Pennsylvania State Police will also be positioned in the area to help slow traffic approaching the work zone.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. Work hours have been set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Work is expected to finish on Friday, April 21.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

