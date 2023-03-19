The Central PA Outdoor & Sports Show is being held this weekend at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds. Here is today’s schedule of events.

10:00a Exhibits Open Expo I & Ag Building– $5.00 admission, children under 12 are FREE. FREE Door Prize Ticket with Admission. Live Drawing to be held today at 2:30 p.m.

10:00a Trout Pond Open, Ag Building

10:00a to 2:00p Coyote Weigh-ins in front of Ag Building

10:00a to 3:00p Edson Waite, Buckmaster’s Antler Scoring, Expo 1

11:00a Bobby Hart: Achieving the ultimate level of accuracy. Ag Building

12:00p Amy Bue: The Science of Sasquatch: Witness Reports and Studies from Pennsylvania and Beyond. Ag Building

1:00p Jerry Lannen: Eastern Coyote Calling Tips & Tactics. Ag Building

2:00p PA Boyz Outdoors: Proven waterfowl hunting tactics and strategies utilized to successfully harvest birds each year in PA. Ag Building

2:00p Last Chance Door Prize/Gun Package Entries

2:30p Live Drawing: Show Door Prize/Gun Package Winners Drawn, Expo 1

3:00p Coyote Hunt Awards

3:00p Exhibits Close