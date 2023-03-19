REYNOLDSVILLE – Jeff Tech’s March Student of the Month is Eli McConnell, a senior in the Building Trades Shop.

Eli’s home school is the Punxsutawney Area School District. He’s a member of the Career Technical Student Organization (CTSO) and is the vice president of the Building Trades shop (yellow day cycle).

Eli works at the Punxsy Burger King as a manager. He participates annually in the Dash for Diabetes event in Punxsutawney, and is a member of the youth group at Light & Life church.

He enjoys taking walks, working and spending time with his family. Eli is the son of Joshua and Rhonda McConnell of Big Run and Marianne Austerman of DuBois.