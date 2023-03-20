CLEARFIELD – St. Francis School PTO will host its annual children’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

The hunt will be held at St. Francis School, 230 S. Second St., Clearfield. Please utilize the parking lots behind the school, and enter through the cafeteria entrance.

Children will hunt within their age groups (Pre-school and under, Kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade).

The youngest group will be inside the gym, while the older groups will hunt outside, weather permitting.

In order to make sure all participants can find lots of eggs, organizers are asking all participants to pre-register at https://forms.gle/Vj7aZLdk4YQNEziu9.

Or look up the Facebook Event – SFS PTO Easter Egg Hunt. The egg hunt includes filled eggs, “red ticket” eggs to be used in a raffle for large prizes and “white ticket” eggs to be exchanged for small prizes.

All children fifth-grade and under are welcome to attend. All children must have an adult present. The event will be held rain or shine, and organizers hope to see you there.