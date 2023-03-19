JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft of decorative swords that recently occurred in Marienville, Jenks Township. On March 11, 2023, a theft at a location on Locust Street, in Marienville, Jenks Township, Forest County, was reported to PSP Marienville. The victim advised that various decorative swords and statues were stolen around 12:00 a.m. […]

