CLEARFIELD – A man accused of stealing a vehicle from Tomorrow’s Hope in Coalport and ramming a gate pleaded guilty Monday during colloquy court.

Police say Scott H. L. Robison, 39, who was on state parole and not permitted to leave the facility without permission, got into a pickup truck and drove into the gate, causing major damage on Dec. 29, 2021.

He then fled the area, heading south of Heverly Boulevard, according to two witnesses at the scene.

Later Robison was reportedly located in Irvona, sitting in the back of a fire truck.

The troopers noted in the criminal complaint that Robison appeared to be under the influence of narcotics when they spoke with him.

The owner of the vehicle confirmed Robison did not have permission to drive the vehicle, which had the key inside.

Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue noted Monday that Robison agreed to pay over $3,600 in restitution as part of the plea agreement in exchange for a nine-month sentence, which he had done. He still owes over $11,000.

She also commented that because he was doing “remarkably better,” the prosecution had no problem with him receiving a county jail sentence.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman stated that he received three letters in support of Robison: one from his employer, another from his treatment program and a third from a ministry that all mentions he has changed in the last year.

Robison, who was representing himself, stated that he has completed his drug treatment program and has paid ahead on fines and costs for previous cases.

Because he has almost four months credit, he asked to serve the rest of his time on house arrest so he can continue to work and help a family member.

Ammerman sentenced him to serve nine months to two years less one day in the county jail for misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and driving under the influence.

Ammerman said he would leave it up to the probation department to determine if he is eligible for house arrest.