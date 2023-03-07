State police at Clearfield
- State police investigated an alleged assault Feb. 19 on Tony Hill Road in Cooper Township. No further information was provided.
- State police received a report about a stolen ATV on March 4 along Mine 22 Road in Bigler Township. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Regional Police
- Police responded to a welfare check along Bigler Road, and discovered the male was having issues with his phone.
- Police assisted Clearfield County Probation with taking a female into custody along the Clearfield Riverwalk.
- Police responded to a reported disturbance involving a male and female at a South Fourth Street residence in Clearfield Borough. Upon arrival, officers learned there had been a verbal altercation over a cell phone. Police were able to handle the incident on-scene.
- Police arrested a male after he was located to the rear of the truck stops in Lawrence Township. He was found to have an active warrant and taken to county jail.
- Police arrested a male for simple assault and related domestic charges after an alleged physical altercation with a female. The male was subsequently transported to county jail.
- Police responded to a single-vehicle accident along West Front Street. Upon investigation, it was found that a female driver suffered a medical emergency, causing the vehicle to strike a road sign. EMS responded to the scene and transported the female to the hospital for treatment.