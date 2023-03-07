Nicole Fletcher has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Clearfield County Treasurer.

Fletcher is a life-long resident of Clearfield County and a graduate of Clearfield Area High School in the class of 1987.

Fletcher currently resides in Clearfield with her husband, Dan of 35 years. A mother of two children, Eric and Danielle, she states that one of her greatest joys in life is spending time with her two granddaughters, Bailey and Quinn.

She attends the Hyde Wesleyan Church of Hyde, and has been involved with various church-related events throughout the years that benefit the children.

She enjoys spending time with family and friends, camping and gardening. She thrives while helping others through their times of need.

Fletcher has been employed with the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office since October of 2013.

Her current position as the office manager/real estate sales within the sheriff’s office requires receipting and balancing multiple accounts that make up its $9 million budget and requires interacting with the treasurer’s office.

This interaction will allow for a smooth transition and to continue and build upon the excellent standard the current Treasurer Carol Fox has achieved over the last 28 years.

Fletcher has devoted the last 10 years to helping the citizens of Clearfield County through her work within the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.

She is looking forward to continuing to serve the great people of Clearfield County if elected as next treasurer, and would appreciate your support and vote in this upcoming Primary Election.