JOHNSTOWN — Clearfield Junior High wrestlers Sonny Diehl and Matthew Rowles made it onto the podium this past weekend at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW) Junior High State Championships in Johnstown.

Diehl, an 11-12 year old state champion last year, was fourth at 135 pounds and Rowles was seventh at 82 pounds.

Sonny Diehl, 4th place at 135 pounds