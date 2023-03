Meals on Wheels and More driver Joe Lenhart (center) was awarded a letter of commendation recently from the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging Governing Board. Vice President Jim Moyer (left) and President Lisa Kovalick (right) presented the letter for Lenhart’s heroic action of extinguishing a house fire at a consumer’s home. Lenhart, a volunteer firefighter, discovered the blaze while making a meal delivery.