CLEARFIELD – Last month, the Clearfield County Democratic Committee approved its annual Strategic Plan and Financial Budget for 2023.

This month during Team Tuesdays, members will work on amending the by-laws for State Committee approval.

Democrats from Clearfield County who have an interest in helping with the by-laws are asked to participate.

CCDC is looking for volunteers to prepare fundraising mailers during Team Tuesday sessions in January.

CCDC is also excited to announce that the first meet-and-greet of 2023 will host Jill Beck, state-wide candidate for Superior Court.

The meet-and-greet will take place on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and the formal monthly committee meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

All Democrats are encouraged to stop by and meet candidate Jill Beck for Superior Court. CCDC headquarters is located at 106 N. Second St., in downtown Clearfield.

Lastly, any Democrat wishing to run for County, Municipal or School Board elections should contact the CCDC by at clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com or phone at 814-205-3451.