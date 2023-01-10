By District Attorney Ryan Sayers

2023 Vol. 2

Last week, I mentioned that the Pennsylvania Sentencing Commission has established a Sentencing Matrix for determining a standard sentencing range for crimes in Pennsylvania, and that judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys are required to follow these guidelines.

So, the next logical question is: “How do I use or read this matrix/chart?”

On the left-hand side of the Pennsylvania Sentencing Matrix is a column titled “OGS,” which stands for “Offense Gravity Score.”

Every crime in Pennsylvania, except for certain types of murder, are given a number between 1 and 14, which corresponds to the OGS number on the Sentencing Matrix.

In reviewing every crime in Pennsylvania, the Sentencing Commission has made a determination on what crimes they view as more serious than others and has assigned a number to each.

According to the Commission, less serious crimes (like retail theft, simple assault, DUI and criminal trespass) tend to have an OGS between 1 and 5, and are more likely to be given a sentence of probation or incarceration in the Clearfield County Jail.

On the other hand, more serious crimes (like robbery, rape, arson, aggravated assault and kidnapping) usually have an OGS between 9 and 14, and generally results in a state prison sentence.

(A list of all the crimes and the corresponding Offense Gravity Score can be found here: Pennsylvania OGS Chart)

With that said, the OGS is only half of the equation. The other factor that tends to weigh heavier on the sentencing guidelines is a person’s Prior Record Score, which is listed across the top of the Sentencing Matrix.

Next week, continuing on this issue of Sentencing Guidelines, I will discuss Prior Record Scores and how the score is calculated.

Ryan Sayers is the elected District Attorney of Clearfield County, Pennsylvania.

