HUNTINGDON — This year, it has felt as though every game within the Mountain League is one that is always tight, contested, and is constantly coming down to the wire. That theme seemed to continue for the Clearfield Bison, as they loaded up for a road trip south to take on the Huntingdon Bearcats.

True to the nature of the league contests, these two battled right down to the wire. Just like many games before, the contest came down to making necessary shots, and strong defense, and that is what pushed Clearfield to a 45-40 triumph.

The game was tightly contested in the first half, with each team trying to figure out the other and how to defend. The two squads only put up 14 points in the opening quarter, with Clearfield holding onto a single-possession lead, 8-6. That continued into the second quarter, with Clearfield taking an 19-15 advantage into halftime.

It was the third quarter when things really heated up between the two squads.

Both teams put up more points in one quarter than the entire first half combined. It was also the quarter that saw Cole Miller ignite the ball from behind the arc, putting up three of his five treys. He finished with a team-high, and game-tying high of 19 points, plus added in seven rebounds. By contrast, Huntingdon’s Jack Henney got hot in the same timeframe, putting up 12 of his game-tying high of 19 points. Despite that, Clearfield would not win the quarter, however held a 37-34 lead going into the final quarter.

This was the quarter where Clearfield put the game away the old fashioned way.

The Bison spent most of the quarter at the foul line. Up until the fourth, only two foul shots were taken in the game by Clearfield. In the fourth, they were at the line 10 times.

By contrast, the Bearcats were at the line 14 times all game, but their struggle came in getting those opportunities at free points to fall. Huntingdon was only 3-for-14 at the line the entire night.

The missed opportunities at the line, combined with the defense of Clearfield, halted Huntingdon’s effort in trying to come back.

Clearfield also had strong games from Andon Greslick and Morgen Billotte. Greslick would make it to double figures, putting up 13 points. Billotte, although not able to put up points, contributed to his teammates with a game-high eight rebounds, five assists, and a trio of steals.

The stretch of Mountain League contests continues for Clearfield (8-2) as they will close out the first half of the schedule on Thursday night. For just the third time this season, the Bison will be defending their home court, as they will host the Penns Valley Rams that night, with tip-off at 6 p.m. for jayvees, and varsity to follow.

SCORE BY QUARTER

Clearfield 8 11 18 8 – 45

Huntingdon 6 9 19 6 – 40

Clearfield – 45

Cole Miller 5 4-5 19, Andon Greslick 5 0-2 13, Morgen Billotte 0 0-0 0, Luke Pallo 1 0-0 2, Braison Patrick 1 2-2 5, Braylen Way 1 0-0 2, Anthony Lopez 1 1-3 3. TOTALS 14 7-12 45.

Huntingdon – 40

Ryan Sullivan 1 1-2 3, Elliott Guisler 0 0-4 0, Lucas Montero 2 0-0 4, Eli Ehresman 3 1-4 7, Jack Henney 9 1-4 19, Ty Boyer 2 0-0 5, Gabriel Brindle 0 0-0 0, Jackson Foster 1 0-0 2, Owen Alexander 0 0-0 0, Hayden Dell 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18 3-14 40.