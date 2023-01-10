Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI crash occurred Jan. 9 on Gulich Avenue in Clearfield. According to police, information was received about a box truck that had sustained disabling damage after crashing into the guiderail. Further investigation revealed the male driver from Ontario, Canada was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospital for a legal blood draw and housed in county jail on charges.
- Police reported the arrest of Clayton Shadeck, 34, of Clearfield in connection with the alleged burglary of the Clearfield Curwensville Country Club. According to a department-issued news release, it was learned that Shadeck – a former employee – was entering the club while it was closed. He consumed beverages and food, as well as stayed there. He also removed $158 from the bar area Dec. 24, police said. Shadeck has been charged with burglary, trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property.