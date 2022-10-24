Clearfield—This is your last chance to reserve advance tickets for the Men Who Cook event being held on Saturday, October 29 at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Expo 1.

This year’s group of men will dazzle attendees with their cooking skills and these specialties:

Sheriff’s Churner’s Smokin’ Beef Brisket, Italian Wedding Soup, Kenny’s Famous Chili, Cheesiest Mac n’ Cheese, Smoked Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders with a side of Chili, Chicken BBQ, Pork Carnitas, Asiago Chicken Pasta, Bison Chili, Chicken Bacon Potatoes, Beer Cheese Pretzels, Whiskey Pretzels, and array of desserts including S’mores with a Twist.

The BYOB event begins at 5:00 pm with all of our men offering tastings of their specialties. Attendees vote for their favorite dishes via tips to decide the winners.

There will also be a basket raffle.

Advance tickets are just $20 per person and can be purchased from any Boy Scout; at Visit Clearfield County, the After Dark or online here. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25.

The event is sponsored by Visit Clearfield County, GANT News, Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Novey Recycling and The After Dark.

Meet the Men: Dallas Kephart, Republican Candidate for State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 73rd Legislative District; Sheriff Mike Churner & Deputies, John Sobel, Clearfield Co. Commissioner; Ryan Sayers, Clearfield Co. District Attorney; Sam Vitullo, Manager at Belding & Mull; Mike Ianaro, CCCTC; Frank Wholaver, American Legion Riders; Willie Null, Exec. Director for Clearfield Co. Conservation District; Mason Strouse, Mayor of Clearfield Borough; Tim Winters, Winters Signs; Kenny Elbe, Tyson Foods and several junior boy scout competitors.