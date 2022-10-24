State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug violation occurred Oct. 19 on Poplar Street in Bigler Township. During the incident, a 39-year-old Madera man was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges are currently pending.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Dorey Street where an individual reportedly ingested pills after an altercation. Upon arrival, police helped them receive mental health treatment.
- Police responded to West Front Street for a reported overdose. Upon arrival, police learned Narcan had been administered and the individual was becoming alert. The female was transported to the hospital for further treatment.
- Police were called to North Third Street where a female had refused to leave an establishment. Upon arrival, police spoke to the female and she agreed to leave.
- Police reported the arrest of a 32-year-old male who made arrangements to meet a female posing as a 15-year-old girl through 814-Pred-Hunters. The male allegedly sent explicit pictures to the female and agreed to have sexual relations with her. The male was transported to the Clearfield County Jail on several charges.