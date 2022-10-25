DUBOIS – The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center of DuBois is offering stained-glass classes for beginners.

The gallery’s newest artist, Kat Kowal, is offering classes for those with interest in stained-glass art.

Each student will create a five- to 15-piece stained-glass art project. Patterns, tools and glass are provided.

It will be a two-day course lasting six hours each day. The cost to participate is $85 per person/per day.

Courses will be flexible to fit the instructor’s and students’ schedules. Please call the gallery to set up your classes.

The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located on the second floor at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois.

The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area

The hours of operation are Wednesday and Thursday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

More information about the gallery and the stained-glass class can be found at www.winklergallery.org.