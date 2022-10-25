Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91/gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.

Prices in Pennsylvania are 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 35.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.35/gallon while the most expensive was $4.65/gallon, a difference of $1.30/gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/gallon Monday.

The national average is up 10.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back 10 years:

Oct. 24, 2021: $3.56/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

Oct. 24, 2020: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

Oct. 24, 2019: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

Oct. 24, 2018: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

Oct. 24, 2017: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

Oct. 24, 2016: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

Oct. 24, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

Oct. 24, 2014: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

Oct. 24, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

Oct. 24, 2012: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg – $3.91/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.94/g.

Hagerstown – $3.59/g, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.67/g.

York – $3.95/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.98/g.

“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown.

“While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season.

“Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election. Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians.”

