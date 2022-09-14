If your home’s HVAC unit has seen better days, there’s no better time than now to replace it. Here are a few signs your home may need a new HVAC system.

Your home’s heating and air conditioning systems are essential for temperature control and high air quality. However, no HVAC unit lasts forever—and a unit on its last legs may be negatively affecting your home. If you’re thinking about replacing your HVAC unit, read on for some compelling reasons to do so.

Poor Air Quality

If someone in your household suffers from allergies, they may be the first to notice that your home’s air isn’t as fresh as it could be. HVAC filters are meant to pull airborne particles and contaminants out of the air in your home and push it back outside. If the system is not doing its job despite regular filter changes, you may need a new unit entirely.

High Maintenance Costs

How often have you been calling an HVAC repair technician? Experts recommend getting the system serviced at least once a year. But if the unit starts to break down every couple of months, you’ll save money in the long term by installing a newer model.

Skyrocketing Energy Costs

Has your energy bill been way higher than usual lately? The older an HVAC unit gets, the harder it has to work in order to heat or cool your living space evenly. HVAC manufacturers have made great strides in energy efficiency in recent decades, so a new unit will save you money every month and practically pay for itself in due time.

Outdated Equipment

The average life expectancy of an HVAC system is 15 years. Even if it’s not causing noticeable problems like the ones listed above, it’s best to replace the unit when it approaches the end of its lifespan. You’d be surprised at the perks a new HVAC system can offer, like better air filtration and dehumidifying elements.

Potential Resale Value

Even if you’re not putting your house on the market right this moment, you should perform semi-regular upgrades to older parts of the house—this includes your HVAC unit. A new system with increased energy efficiency can add value to your home if and when you decide to sell it.

To make your home more comfortable, replace your HVAC system when the current one shows signs of age or disrepair. Let these compelling reasons convince you to call a technician today.