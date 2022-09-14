CLEARFIELD – A contractor, who is charged for taking money for a project he never started, pleaded guilty Tuesday.

According to the affidavit, a couple gave Gregory Thomas Deangelo, 36, Derry, $33,500 in October of 2020 and then an additional $24,000 in November of 2020 for a home improvement project in Madera.

The only work done was when three workers dug a trench in December of 2020.

He is charged with false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services and receives advance payment for services, both misdemeanors of the first degree.

The victim addressed the court explaining how he and his wife worked hard all their lives for their money, borrowed money to fix up their house, gave it to Deangelo and never saw him complete any work.

“We are paying interest on that money,” he said. This delay in their project, forced them to get a mortgage to pay for the needed improvements to be done by someone else.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the commonwealth offered a probation plea to Deangelo in an effort to get some of the money owed the couple. The plea was contingent on Deangelo paying $30,000 prior to sentencing.

“This was the way to get some justice and money,” he said.

Attorney David J. Kaltenbaugh of Altoona, who represents Deangelo, stated that he believed the restitution owed was only $42,000.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman asked Kaltenbaugh to file a motion for a restitution hearing, if he wants to contest the amount.

Kaltenbaugh noted that in addition to the $30,000 paid today, an additional $3,000 could be mailed from his office in the next few days.

Ammerman asked that a regular payment schedule be set up so that the court does not have to “chase him around for the rest of it.”

After speaking with Deangelo, Kaltenbaugh said he could pay another $5,000 within 30 days and then $1,000 per month.

Sayers commented that contractors tend to “rob Peter to pay Paul” and hoped that these funds weren’t coming from another job that Deangelo would not complete.

Ammerman asked the victims if they were happy with the plea, explaining that the payments will be tied to Deangelo’s probation and if he doesn’t pay up, he could be sent to state prison.

If they wanted him to reject the plea and go to trial, they would not be able to get the $30,000, he explained. He added that there are many other cases where the defendants have taken years to pay back the victims.

The victims said they were satisfied with proceeding with the plea agreement as written.

Ammerman then sentenced Deangelo to 10 years probation with the stipulation he pays $30,000 now, $3,000 within seven days, $5,000 before the end of October and effective in November, he pay $1,000 per month.

Deangelo stated that he wants to pay the debt off sooner, if possible, but didn’t want to commit to a higher amount, in case he couldn’t fulfill that obligation.

Online court documents indicate that Deangelo is on probation in Blair County for a retail theft and in Centre County for several retail thefts from Lowe’s.