Outdoor decorating isn’t as simple as picking out décor and placing it on your porch. Check out the differences between indoor and outdoor furniture.

Decorating your front porch is a highlight for many people as they strive to raise their curb appeal. However, excitement can soon turn to disappointment if your beautiful decorations can’t survive the outdoor elements. Discover the differences between indoor and outdoor furniture so you can choose the right pieces for your porch.

Rust-Resistant Metals

One of the apparent problems facing outdoor furniture is the weather, especially moisture. If you live in a climate that gets rain or snow, you’ll want to ensure that any metal pieces you use can resist rust. Some of the most common rust-resistant metals are aluminum and galvanized steel, so if you use those, you’re probably good to go.

Rot-Resistant Woods

If you’ve ever owned a wooden fence, you know how difficult maintenance can sometimes be. Wood likes to warp when it gets moisture trapped inside, and it can also fade, rot, and harbor insects. If you choose to have a wooden bench on your porch, make sure it’s a material like teak, redwood, cedar, or synthetic wood.

Man-Made Fibers

Another difference between indoor and outdoor furniture is the kind of fabrics used. Outdoor fabrics are much stiffer and weather-resistant than indoor ones, including fabrics like canvas, jacquard, and olefin. They do better at resisting the sun’s harsh light and don’t attract insects.

No-Fade Plastics

Like many of the other materials on this list, outdoor plastics need to be able to resist melting on a hot day or fading from the sun. A great example of this is playground equipment, usually made with high-density polyethylene (HDPE). Other weatherproof plastics include acrylic and polycarbonate.

Porcelain and Ceramics

Making sure your decorations are weather-resistant is one of the basic dos and don’ts of porch decorating. Thankfully, many types of porcelain and ceramic tile do very well outdoors. However, you should be careful about unglazed ceramics since they can pit and crack like pavement in freezing temperatures.

Decorating your front porch for the seasons doesn’t have to be a gamble! Look for these materials to guarantee that your outdoor decorations and furniture will last all season long.