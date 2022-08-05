When it comes to your home’s exterior, there are many things you can do to enhance curb appeal and increase your home’s value. Here are some affordable options.

It’s time to consider giving your home’s exterior a small upgrade, but your budget may be a factor holding you back. There are many affordable ways to spruce things up and increase curb appeal that won’t dip into your savings or break the bank. Here are the most popular ones that can make a world of difference.

Give the Front Door a Personality

Something as simple as painting your front door can change the entire front exterior of your home. Typically, a front door will only require a gallon of paint or less, so it’s an affordable project.

The fun part about painting the front door is how often you can do this. Should you change your mind at any point, you can start over.

Update the Decking

Updating the decking is a little more expensive than cleaning or re-staining, but it is affordable when you compare this upgrade to how long it lasts.

Something as simple as swapping out old wood for new vinyl can bring new life to your deck and increase its value and safety. Additionally, there are many different types of railing systems you can invest in that fit your budget and original decking.

Light Up the Landscape

Setting landscape lights along the edges and bushes is incredibly affordable and brings a lot of character to your home’s exterior. If you invest in a solar lighting system, the sun will do all the work for you and your lights will illuminate around the time of sunset.

To get a better idea of where to place the lights, charge them to 100 percent before setting them. Once the sun goes down you can walk them around the yard to find the best home for each.

Resurface Your Driveway

The weather can take a toll on your driveway, and over time it may become just like the roads in the city.

Having someone come in and resurface your driveway can decrease wear on your vehicles and increase the entire exterior of your home. A clean and smooth driveway with a fresh coat of asphalt or concrete is visually appealing and relatively affordable.

Pressure Wash Everything

When all else fails, consider a pressure washer. Sometimes, simply giving everything a healthy rinse is all you need to refresh your home’s exterior. This is an incredibly affordable home exterior upgrade, and you can do this on your own terms.

If you don’t own a pressure washer, consider asking a friend to borrow theirs or rent one from the local home improvement store. But for those who plan to pressure wash seasonally, it might be worth the investment to buy one for the house.

Regardless of what fits in your budget, there are many ways to upgrade your home’s exterior without breaking the bank. Find things that compliment the personality of your home and try to tackle these -projects yourself.