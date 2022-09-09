CLEARFIELD – The new Clearfield Regional Police Department has its chief.

At a special meeting Wednesday night, the committee creating the new department appointed Vincent McGinnis, current leader of the Clearfield Borough Police, as the chief of the Clearfield Regional Police Department, according to Steve Livergood, chairman of the committee.

Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department was named Assistant Chief.

Although Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township have discussed combining their police departments and other government for years, it was only recently that a committee was chosen and work began on consolidating their police forces.

Along with Livergood, who is a member of Clearfield Borough Council, the committee includes Vice-Chair Randy Powell, (Lawrence Township Supervisor), Treasurer Jeremy Ruffner (Lawrence Township Supervisor), Secretary Stephanie Tarbay (Clearfield Borough Council) and Mike McSkimming (Assistant Professor Criminal Justice at Lock Haven University Clearfield).

Livergood explained that they chose McGinnis and Curry after doing interviews with officers during what he called “a stressful time.”

They “hashed it out” and “thought this was the right move for the new department.”

The new chiefs will begin interviewing officers for the four sergeant positions, narrowing the candidates to six who will be considered by the committee.

An additional detective position will be chosen later.

All of the officers of the new force will be full-time, which should help attract and keep employees, which has been a problem for both municipalities.

Livergood stated that there are more than enough positions available, meaning all of the current officers will be retained.

The plan is for the new force to be based at the current Lawrence Township Building on the Clearfield Curwensville Highway.

“Everything is falling into place now,” Livergood said, indicating that the new police force should be ready to officially take to the streets on Jan. 1.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Lawrence Township Building.