CLEARFIELD – The case against a Westover man accused of sexually assaulting two girls beginning in 2017 will go to the jury Friday in Clearfield County Court.

Moses C. Norris, 77, is facing two counts of rape of child, three counts of criminal attempt-rape of child, two counts of statutory sexual assault, three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, eight counts of corruption of minors, eight counts of indecent assault-person less than 13 years old and three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The investigation began in December of 2020 following a ChildLine report and later got assigned to the crime unit at state police at Punxsutawney.

The victims were interviewed separately by investigators at the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County in January and March of 2021.

The first victim testified on Wednesday morning and portions of her video- and audio-recorded forensic interviews with CAC Director Mary Tatum were played in court.

She said the first incident occurred while they were on the couch, and Norris started out by rubbing her back, but his hand moved down into her private area.

After that, the assaults escalated and Norris allegedly had her touch his private area and tried to have sex with her. They also engaged in oral sex, she said.

Though the victim felt what Norris was doing was wrong, she went along with it because Norris made death threats towards her family if she told anyone.

The second victim testified Thursday morning and portions of her video- and audio-recorded forensic interviews with CAC Case Manager Sierra Clark were played in court.

She reported that Norris touched her private area multiple times in various locations, such as the living room, garage and car. She also said he kissed her on the lips, while he was touching her.

Norris took the stand in his own defense, saying he never had any sexual interactions with the victims “at least not on purpose,” and when pressed under cross-examination, called one victim a liar.

The defense also called multiple character witnesses who testified that Norris had a reputation for being a “peaceful and law-abiding citizen.”

Online court documents indicate that Norris’ bail is set at $50,000 monetary, which he posted in April of 2021.

Court will reconvene at 9 a.m. Friday with closing arguments after which Senior Judge Daniel J. Milliron of Blair County will give jurors their final instruction before deliberations.