Mrs. Frances Leach, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Reynoldsville, PA on September 2, 2022. For many years, Frances was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Brookville, PA. Fran was a deeply religious person and not only believed in Jesus, but emulated Him through her kindness, compassion, love and generosity. Fran spent countless hours volunteering […]

