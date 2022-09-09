CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council handled a pair of matters during a special meeting Thursday night.

First, council approved the sale of the Third Ward Building to Kent and Dawn Tobias for the amount of $191,000.

Second, council voted to sign off on Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) Grant paperwork.

RACP is a state grant program that supports the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and historical improvement projects.

During committee meetings, Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reported that there were 384 incidents handled by borough officers this past month that varied from drug arrests, assaults, DUIs, deaths and harassments.

McGinnis would also like to remind residents to obey the traffic laws when it comes to school buses and school zones. Officers will be monitoring various bus stops and offenders will be cited.

The street department has also been busy with preventative storm drain maintenance and alley work.

Residents are also encouraged to be aware of the signs, and are to follow the posted rules when using the compost site.

There have been incidents of illegal dumping and, if caught, dumping fines may apply.

Several matters were recommended for council’s consideration at next week’s voting meeting: