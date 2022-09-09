CLEARFIELD – An Allport man was scheduled for court Wednesday on allegations that he’d assaulted his son.

Jordan M. Gooch, 36, is charged by Clearfield state police with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began following a third-party complaint that Gooch had struck his 7-year-old son in the face while in the car Sept. 3.

Troopers confirmed the child had suffered facial injuries and responded to a Morris Township residence where Gooch was located.

He reportedly admitted to striking his son for disciplinary reasons; however, the child had bruising below his left eye, a bloody nose, fat lip and two chipped teeth.

The child told state police that his father had struck him, which was confirmed by another witness to whom Gooch related that he’d struck his son with the back of his hand.

Gooch waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court. His bail was also modified from $50,000 monetary to unsecured.