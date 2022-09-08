Lawrence Twp.

Police received a call of an erratic driver traveling down Rockton Mt. Hwy. in to Clearfield Borough. Police were able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a 67 year-old male from Clearfield. Upon investigation in was suspected that the male was under the influence of a controlled substance(s). A search of the vehicle revealed misbranded medication not in the original prescription bottle. The male was transported to Penn Highlands for legal blood draw. Charges are pending lab results.

Police responded to a minor accident in the Big Lots parking lot. The driver of a 2016 Volvo DL backed the trailer into the front of a parked vehicle. Minor damage was reported. No injuries were reported.

PSP Clearfield

State police responded to a School St. residence in Curwensville borough for a reported domestic. Prior to arrival the arrestee, Robert Myers, 47, of Curwensville, fled the scene. Charges have been filed.