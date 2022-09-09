CLEARFIELD – The Susquehanna River Art Center of Clearfield (SRACC) is hosting their 39th annual Juried Art Show at the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.

This year’s art show includes 21 pieces of 2D art, 10 pieces of 3D art and 23 photographs. Judging will take place Sept. 24.

SRACC invites members of the public to view the art show Sept. 23, 24, 30 and Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a special reception to view the artwork and meet local artists, and awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

The art show will also be open during performances of Steel Magnolias Sept 8-10, 15-17 at 7:30 p.m., but tickets for the performance must be purchased through CAST online at www.ClearfieldArts.org, in person at the CAST office Mondays 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance.

Admission into the art show is free. Donations to SRACC are always greatly appreciated.

This year’s juror is Sarah Kipp. Sarah received her BFA from Penn State in 2001 and MFA from Queens College in 2004, both in painting and drawing.

Kipp believes in the transformative power of art and its ability to make the world a better place.

Kipp has exhibited her work throughout New York, as well as in galleries in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Galway, Ireland. She has worked as the Exhibitions Coordinator for HUB-Robeson Galleries at Penn State University since 2013.

For more information, contact Martha Bloom at 814-762-5951 or Sue Clark at 814-592-1606.