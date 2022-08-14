CLEARFIELD COUNTY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 15-19, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Box Culvert:

? State Route: 2051 (Drain Highway)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2051 (Drain Highway)

Crack Sealing:

? State Route: 1001 (Hyde)

? State Route: 1003 (Martin Street Extension)

? State Route: 2041 (Village Road)

? State Route: 4005 (Greenville Pike)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0036 (Westover to Newburg)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Patching:

? State Route: 0729 (Tyrone Pike)

? State Route: 0322 (Woodland to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 2002 (Hegarty Cross Roads)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0322 (Clearfield to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 2015 (Oak Ridge Road)

? State Route: 3020 (McCartney Road)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale)

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City) Golf course area, road closed during daylight hours

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0255 (Dubois)

Sign Upgrade and Repairs:

? State Route: 0969 (Lumber City Highway)

