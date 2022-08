CURWENSVILLE – A body was found Friday in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Curwensville.

The body was that of a male juvenile, confirmed Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Snyder, and found near the Lezzer Lumber Bridge.

The investigation is pending autopsy results, which could take several weeks; no further information is available at this time.

Clearfield-based state police are handling the investigation.