GRAMPIAN – At the Grampian Lions Club’s August picnic/meeting, 2022-23 14-J District Gov. Galen George and his wife, Lori, were in attendance.

They offered many informative and inspirational ideas to members. George complimented the club on being multi- generational and for the work members do to serve the community.

He also installed two new members at this meeting. Pictured, from left to right, are: George, Sue McCoy, new member, Dave Turek, new member, Jim Bennett, officer and Turek’s club sponsor.

Absent from the photo is John Bunnell, club officer and McCoy’s club sponsor.