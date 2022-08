Daniel Lee Hurd, 79, born July 13, 1943, passed away on August 12, 2022. Friends will be received Thursday, August 18, 2022, 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at Waldron Funeral Home, 835 Market Street, Mahaffey, PA 15757. A full obituary will be posted at a later date.

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/daniel-lee-hurd/