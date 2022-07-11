DUBOIS – A DuBois woman will stand trial for endangering the welfare of children due to her son finding her and a man unconscious in their home.

Police say the eight-year-old came home from school on May 24 and discovered an unconscious man outside the apartment and his mother, Jessica Lynn Courson, 43, unresponsive in the bedroom.

The child ran to a neighbor’s home for help.

When police arrived, they administered three doses of Narcan to man before paramedics arrived, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Courson was found lying in her bed with a plastic straw in her hand. She was also given three doses of Narcan. Both were transported to Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment.

The neighbor gave officers additional doses of Narcan that Courson had given her in the event this happened, according to the report.

Courson waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court, sending the case on to the court of common pleas for further disposition.

She is free on $5,000, unsecured bail.