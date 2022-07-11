Clearfield Borough
- Police observed a male engaged in a physical altercation with a parking meter along East Market Street. He was reportedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
- Police responded to Turnpike Avenue, where a male reportedly appeared to be entering vehicles. However, officers were unable to locate anyone.
- Police assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
- Police responded to East Cherry Street, where a male had crashed his bicycle. Upon officers’ arrival on-scene, the male was reportedly found to be highly intoxicated, and to have sustained a laceration to his head. The male was subsequently transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
- Police responded to a 911 hang-up call along Leavy Avenue. Upon arrival, police found that the person had accidentally dialed and that no emergency existed.
- Police located a female who had fled from the hospital while having an active mental health warrant. The female was transported back to the hospital.
- Police located a female along Power Avenue who was lying next to her bicycle. She was reportedly found to be highly intoxicated.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported July 7 that 41-year-old Richard High of Clearfield had moved and failed to update his address as required by Megan’s Law. Charges have been filed through the district court.
Curwensville Borough
- Police received a report about a bear at Irvin Park. The Game Commission was notified.
- Police responded to an Ann Street residence for a female reportedly attacking other persons with a hammer. The female was taken into custody.
- Police responded to a Bailey Road residence for a report of loud music. However, upon arrival, there wasn’t any loud music being played. After officers cleared the scene, another report was received as the caller had reportedly been threatened by their neighbor. Both individuals were advised to cease contact.
- Police were called to Filbert Street for a male who was experiencing a medical emergency.
- Police were dispatched to Meadow Street for the report of damage to the caller’s vehicle from a mowing crew.
- Police were called to a Bailor Drive business for a female who was experiencing a medical emergency.
- Police were called to assist in locating a missing endangered person. The male was located by police and taken into custody.
- Police were dispatched to a Center Street residence, where a female was reportedly trying to harm herself. The female was subsequently transported to the hospital by EMS, and later committed on a mental health warrant.
- Police were called to Irvin Park where several juveniles were smoking what was believed to be
marijuana. Upon arrival, they were located and a small amount of marijuana was seized.
- Police were dispatched to the 800-block of Greenwood Road for a report of a possible wanted male. According to police, initial contact was made on Beul Road and the male attempted to flee, leading officers on a short foot pursuit. He was taken into custody and identified as Randall Hipps, 54, of Bigler; additionally, he was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine. Hipps was charged with resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
- Police were dispatched to a Bloomington Avenue residence, where a juvenile was experiencing a medical emergency.