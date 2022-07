Leoda Jane Nalepa, 80 of Stoneboro, passed away on July 9, 2022 at her home. Leoda was born in Brookville on May 18, 1942 to the late Benjamin “Chappy” and Bonita (Hamner) Carr. She was a graduate of Brockway High School. Throughout her years she worked for the FBI, Dye’s Service Station, Quick Fill, and was a Tupperware dealer. Leoda […]

