CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man will be serving time in state prison for assaulting and strangling a woman.

Paul Edward Fleming, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor counts of strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person in connection to an incident on Aug. 26 in Curwensville.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced him to serve six months to three years in state prison.

In addition, his probation in a previous drug case was revoked and he was sentenced to 18 months to three years in state prison, giving him a total sentence of 24 months to six years.

The criminal complaint explains how Fleming and the victim got into an argument about her cheating on him. During this time, Fleming grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground.

She was able to get away and lock herself in a bedroom.

Fleming “punched” the door open and got into the room, she told police.

He then threw her down on the bed, held a knife to her neck and threatened to kill her. She reported he stabbed the bed around where she was laying and threatened to kill her numerous times. Fleming also struck her in the in the face.

After getting off her, he continued to threaten her as he cut up one of her teddy bears.

She ran downstairs where he knocked her to the floor. He then put a cloth over her mouth and nose, cutting off her breathing, and said again he was going to kill her.

She was able to get her off him before her parents arrived, causing Fleming to run out of the residence.

The police noted the victim had visible injuries to her nose, eye and neck.

When they checked the bedroom, officers saw a hole in the door, a damaged stuffed bear and noticed that the bed had been cut up. They also found the cloth and a knife broken and bent on the floor next to the bed.