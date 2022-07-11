By: Krissy Turner

FRENCHVILLE – A long-time community tradition – the 152nd Frenchville Picnic – is planned for July 16-17.

The picnic, hosted by St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Frenchville, usually draws 2,300 – 2,500 people each year.

According to Mary Kay Royer, who helps organize this event, the church will celebrate Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The picnic grounds open at 5 p.m. and an R & R fireworks display will light up the sky at 10 p.m.

Sunday people with pre-ordered barbecue of oven-roasted chicken or ham dinners may pick up meals at their predesignated times.

Meals will be take-out only from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., and pickup times were given to alleviate congestion and ensure timely preparation.

A horseshoe tournament will also be held Sunday with registration at 12:30 p.m. with the games to follow at 1 p.m.

Live entertainment will feature Felix and the Hurricanes at 1 p.m. and Heather Olson at 5 p.m.

Not to mention, there will be a flea market (Friday-Sunday), basket raffles, bonanza bingo, games of chance, food, hayrides and more.

It’s been major event for our “downriver area” of Clearfield County for over 150 years, Royer commented.

“People – all across the country – come back to this area, just for this event. We’ve even had visitors from France, other countries.”

“It’s neighbors and childhood friends gathering to catch up. Many make it a special trip because camps around here are generational.

“They heard stories, families talk of the picnic … enjoying food and music under the trees. It’s a great time.”