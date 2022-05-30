DUBOIS – Dixon Avenue will be closed between South Main Street and South Brady Street (state Route 219), from 6 a.m. – 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 31 for the water valve repair project that’s under way in DuBois.

Water service outages will continue throughout the day along the Brady Street corridor as repairs are performed, according to the Sandy Township administrative office.

Additionally, a boil water advisory will remain in effect until the project is complete for the following streets: