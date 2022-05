Shirley A. Walter (89) of Walter Lane, Brookville, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, May 27, 2022, at home, where she wanted to be. Born Sunday, October 16, 1932, in Leechburg, PA, Shirley was the daughter of Howard R. Kepple Sr. and Benica Shellhammer Kepple. On November 30, 1951, in Emerickville, PA she married the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/shirley-a-walter/