CLEARFIELD – Outstanding students at The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) receive awards for their hard work and dedication in their program.

This year, representatives from the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) drove some of their antique cars to the CCCTC on Thursday, May 12 to present awards to outstanding students.

These students included Zachariah Dobo, Diesel Equipment Maintenance & Repair program from West Branch Area high School; Hunter Hagen, Collision Repair program from Moshannon Valley Area High School; Jacob Carfley, Welding and Metal Fabrication program from Curwensville Area High School; and Trenten Hipps, Automotive Mechanics program from Curwensville Area High School.

The students were awarded a Kobalt 243-piece tool set and another set of tools not pictured. CCCTC partners with employers and community organizations to collaborate and ensure students are learning the most current skills.

Employers and community organizations are an integral part of designing and updating curriculum. The AACA holds its meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at the Grice Museum in Clearfield. New members are welcome.

CCCTC is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students. To learn more about the opportunities for high school and adult students at CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu or call at 814-765-5308.

In photo, from left to right kneeling, are: Trenten Hipps; Hunter Hagen; Jacob Carfley; and Zachariah Dobo.

In the second row are: Barb Frankhouser, AACA member; Dan Kerlin, CCCTC Automotive Mechanics instructor; Darrin Dale, CCCTC Collision Repair instructor; Ray Coudriet, AACA president; Dave Rupert, CCCTC Welding and Metal Fabrication instructor; Reece Matthew, CCCTC Diesel Equipment, Maintenance & Repair instructor; and Leona Baum, AACA member.

In the back are: Tiffany Cover, CCCTC principal; Bill Frankhouser, AACA member; Dave Raecher, AACA member; Ed Milligan, AACA member; Walt Gormont, AACA member; and Ed Baum, AACA member.