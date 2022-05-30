CLEARFIELD – Two inmates remain at large after escaping from the Clearfield County Jail, Lawrence Township police say.

Police identified the escaped inmates as 46-year-old Donald J. White of Brockway and 42-year-old Robert L. Miller Jr. of Clearfield.

White and Miller were reportedly outside on a “grass-cutting detail” Monday when they fled on foot.

The inmates disrobed their black-and-white striped jail uniforms and fled wearing white T-shirts and boxers, police said.

Robert L. Miller Jr.

Donald J. White

Multiple agencies responded including Clearfield Borough police, Clearfield state police and Pennsylvania State Police Aviation.

Other agencies include State Constable Service K9, Punxsutawney Borough K9 and Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Company.

The search is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is urged not to approach the inmates and to immediately contact police at 814-765-1533.