CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man has been charged for the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Knox Township.

The incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. March 29 and 1 a.m. March 30, according to Clearfield state police.

State troopers say Brian Thomas Bonar, 36, messaged the victim to arrange plans to pick her up.

He then transported her to a location in or near Knox Township and forcefully sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

Bonar was taken into custody, state police say, and is being held in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

He’s been charged with felony rape, statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion.

He’s also been charged with felony unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offense and related misdemeanor offenses.

Bonar waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, sending his case to county court for further disposition.