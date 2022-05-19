JOHNSTOWN – A DuBois man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of possession of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

William R. Mumma, 32, of DuBois has pleaded guilty to a one-count information before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

In connection with the guilty plea, on or about Oct. 26, 2017, to on or about Sept. 12, 2018, Mumma possessed images of minors engaged in sexually-explicit conduct, which were produced using prepubescent minors engaging in sexually-explicit conduct.

The computer graphic files were shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce. Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for Sept. 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold P. Bernard Jr. is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Laurel Highlands Resident Agency of the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Mumma.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.