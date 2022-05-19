CLEARFIELD – Coming soon on May 20 will be the final CAST Friday Night Live open mic of the season, and it will be adult-only.

Therefore, no one under 18 will be allowed at this show ‘cause it’s gonna be R-rated and not for the easily-offended.

It’s gonna be a huge one, so come on out and join us for a wild and crazy night. Remember, admission is always free, although CAST does appreciate donations.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.