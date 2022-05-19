DUBOIS – Attorney Adam Shienvold of Eckert Seamans, the consolidation consultant for the Pennsylvania Economic League, recently provided a report to the DuBois-Sandy Joint Committee.

Shienvold said they have been working with the seven sub-committees to review data provided by the two municipalities, and also looking at the future management structure of the joint city.

While things are still on track, he did note that the financial trend analysis will be delayed until June 8 when it will be turned over to the Nine-Person Committee that is under the Joint Committee.

So far as the budget, Shienvold emphasized that it won’t be entirely accurate as a lot can change before the consolidated municipality comes into power in January of 2026.

For example, Shienvold said there will be two election cycles before then, but they must still develop the budget and have a system of tax revenue in place to fund operations on day one.

“There’s some difficult decisions to be made in the next several months,” he said.

Shienvold said they have been working with the Nine-Person Committee more directly than the Joint Committee, as that was the system initially put in place.

The consultants preferred a clear chain of reporting, he said, in an effort to avoid serving too many “masters” but would report more to the Joint Committee if it wanted.

Kevin Salandra, Sandy Township supervisor, asked Shienvold about the goal of setting up a tax structure but not tax rates at this point.

Shienvold explained that the structure is difficult to work out, and to be immediately ready for the joint city, it has to coexist with Sandy Township and DuBois City’s laws beforehand.

So, focus is more on how to tax at first than the tax rate itself, he said.

Supervisors Barry Abbott and Mark Sullivan asked what the millage rate could be and if there was a millage limit. Shienvold confirmed there would be millage limitations but declined to provide a rate.

“We want to be very careful,” he said of detailing what is capable of being done without telling the municipalities what to do.

He went onto explain that their job was to advise rather than tell the Joint Committee what to do.

Supervisor Bill Beers reiterated that the Joint Committee has the final say in consolidation decisions. “There’s backchannel communication, but all decisions will come to the Joint Committee.”

Beers also added that just because DuBois City and Sandy Township are becoming one municipality doesn’t mean the size of the checkbook will increase, too.

The area is still largely an elderly population on fixed income, he said, and inflation hasn’t ended yet and instead there’s been talk of a recession that could last two years.

Nine-Person Committee Chair Dick Whitaker said Beers’ statements were in fact true regarding the Joint Committee having the final say, but things may change to require decisions to be rethought.

Police

The Police Sub-committee report was delayed until the next meeting of the Joint Committee, as several things have popped up, in addition to the debate over the Drug Task Force.

The Drug Task Force was discussed at the previous Joint Committee meeting, and the matter was raised again by Supervisor Mark Sullivan.

Sullivan went on to explain that Sandy Township’s reluctance to move forward wasn’t due to a lack of interest, but because it couldn’t afford it.

Currently, he said Sandy Township is one mill below its millage limit, and a task force would come with costs for an increase in officers.

And, with inflation, he said the township’s last mill might end up being completely consumed by rising operational costs.

“Given inflation, I’m not sure where we’ll come up with a quarter of a million to pay for our officers,” Sullivan said.

“Shame on them,” commented council member Diane Bernardo during the DuBois City meeting that followed the Joint Committee meeting. “I guess we’re not supposed to say anything.”

“But let’s face it: DuBois City, its police department and council, is leading the way with the Drug Task Force,” said Bernardo.

Bernardo also referenced comments previously made by council member Shannon Gabriel.

“The area can’t wait three years to start a Drug Task Force that was already three years too late. The area is about 10 years behind.”

DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark announced three of four potential new hires for the department have passed their accreditation physical and written tests, and will complete in-person interviews.

Bernardo then asked to “open the can of worms,” leading to questions concerning the consolidation of the existing Sandy Township and DuBois City police departments.

Bernardo said the township officers don’t have the same accreditation as DuBois City.

Because the consolidated city will require its officers to have the same accreditation as DuBois City, this led to discussion on how this would affect the township officers.

It wasn’t clear to council whether township officers would be required to obtain accreditation, or if the consolidation would permit them to be “grandfathered in.”

Council speculated that it may be determined by the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but Solicitor Toni Cherry indicated her reading of the law required accreditation.

The second issue council discussed was retirement plans.

Sandy Township and DuBois City police also have different retirement plans. The township’s plan requires its officers to pay into social security while the city does not, another difference that will need resolved before the consolidation deadline.

Public Works

The Public Works Sub-committee is looking to have the consolidated city’s public works remain under the current budgets.

This is possible with the hiring of a dedicated electrical employee and another maintenance employee.

This should also allow the consolidated city to perform a lot more work in-house instead of having to contract it out.

$9 Million DCED Grant

The Joint Committee has also voted to apply for a $9 million grant through the Department of Community & Economic Development that would fund needed upgrades for the consolidated city. Specifically, it would pay for upgrades to the DuBois City Municipal Building and two fire stations.