CLEARFIELD — At 8:45 a.m. Saturday, four bells tolled in Clearfield for American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, Flight 77 and Flight 93, as the community came together at Lower Witmer Park to honor those who lost their lives 20 years ago on Sept. 11.

Local police officers, firefighters, first responders, military, local officials and residents stood solemnly as the bells rang. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by District Attorney Ryan Sayers.

Speakers included Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel, PA State Rep. Tommy Sankey, Marvin Smith, Pastor Bob Way and Deputy Sheriff Rob Thomas.

“Today let us remember and pay tribute to those men and women who rushed to offer their assistance that fateful day and every day without a moment’s thought for their own safety, for their own well-being,” expressed Sankey.

We’re thankful for swift and strong response and their unwavering commitment to duty and God must bless those brave men and women.”

Twenty years ago on Sept. 11, at 8:46 a.m., the lives of all Americans changed when hijackers took over American Airlines Flight 11 and crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

Another group of hijackers took over United Airlines Flight 175 and crashed it into the South Tower shortly after at 9:03 a.m.

The western side of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. was hit at 9:37 a.m. by the hijacked Flight 77.

A minute before 10 a.m., the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, and as 10:03 a.m. arrived, the brave passengers and crew of Flight 93 gave their lives in an attempt to overthrow the hijackers, as their plane crashed into a field in the little town of Shanksville in Somerset County, Pa.

And at 10:28 a.m., the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

The memorial service concluded at the Clearfield County Courthouse with a procession led by local first responders where Clearfield Borough Police Chief Vincent McGinnis and Lawrence Township Police Chief Doug Clark presented a red, white and blue wreath at the foot of the courthouse steps near the 9/11 Memorial stone.

A Look Back